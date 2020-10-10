PIPER CITY — Alvin H. Smith, 96, of Piper City, passed away Tuesday (Oct. 6, 2020).
He was born April 23, 1924, in Flanagan, the son of Manuel and Louise (Hecht) Smith.
Alvin married Darlene Kroll on Nov. 9, 1947, in Herscher. She preceded him in death May 4, 2014. He was also preceded in death by his parents and seven siblings.
Surviving are three children, Cindy (Michael) Jackson, of Florida, Susan (Chip) Henrichs, of Normal, and Brian Smith, of Florida; two sisters, Edna Allain and Doris Belluso; one brother, Don Smith; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Mr. Smith was of the Lutheran faith.
He served in the U. S. Navy during World War II. He served the Village of Piper City for more than 40 years.
Private graveside service will be in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Piper City Rehab and Living Center for their help.
Funeral arrangements are by Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman.
Please sign his online guestbook at knappfuneralhomes.com.
