WATSEKA — Alverda R. Voigt, 91, of Watseka, passed away Friday (Jan. 10, 2020) at Prairieview Lutheran Home in Danforth.
She was born Sept. 23, 1928, in Cissna Park, the daughter of Clarence Henry and Adelgunde Bruens Windhorn. She married Thomas Voigt on Oct. 10, 1948, in Danforth. He preceded her in death March 30, 2017.
Surviving are one daughter, Jacquelyn Voigt, and friend, Sharon Spencer, of Lenexa, Kan.; one son, Scott (Jeanne) Voigt, of Glenview; three grandchildren, Jordan (Jessica) Voigt, of Bettendorf, Iowa, Katie (George) Flores, of Northbrook, and Emily Voigt, of Chicago; two great-grandchildren, Caroline Voigt and Madelyn Voigt; and one sister, Gloria Brown, of Watseka.
Preceding her in death were her parents; one sister, Arvella Wolf; and three brothers, Ardell Windhorn, Eldor Windhorn and Harlan Windhorn.
Mrs. Voigt was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church in Watseka, where she served as a Sunday school teacher, Vacation Bible School teacher, as well as a member of the Ladies Guild. She was a beautician and a Mary Kay consultant for many years. Alverda initiated requests for donations to beautify Oak Hill Cemetery and she raised more than $10,000. In 2013, Alverda received the Watseka Area Lifetime Achievement Award. She enjoyed spending time with her family, golfing and sewing.
Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka. The Rev. Alex McNally will officiate. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery in Watseka. There will be a light lunch at Calvary Lutheran Church following the burial.
Memorials may be made to Calvary Lutheran Church in Watseka, Oak Hill Cemetery Improvements, or the charity of the donor’s choice.
