In memory of Althea Flowers Myers an Art Show to celebrate her beautiful life will be on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Majestic Theatre, 150 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. Family reflections will begin at 7:15 p.m. after which the art showing will continue until 9 p.m. The community is invited to attend. Memorials may be made to a fund to be established to support the arts and robotics program in Kankakee.
Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Althea O. Flowers Myers, 48, of Kankakee, passed away March 8, 2020, at home.
She was born March 10, 1971, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee, the daughter of Rensy (Red) and Malinda Flowers. Althea was baptized at the Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church at a young age. She was employed as a Social Service Worker and was an artist.
Surviving are her sons, Muhammad Myers, of Waukegan, and Elijah Myers, of Kankakee; her daughters, Katurah Myers and Aminah Myers, both of Waukegan; her sisters, Joya Flowers, of Kankakee, Dr. Rosiland (Meyer) Harrington, of Stone Mountain, Ga., and Dr. Genevra Walters, of Kankakee; her brothers, Elston Flowers, of Bloomington, and Gilbert Flowers, of Austin, Texas; along with several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Althea was preceded in death by her parents, Rensy and Malinda Flowers.
Please light a candle at jonesfuneralhome.com.
