Alta Baillie

BUCKLEY — Alta Lammers Baillie, 92, formerly of Buckley, passed away at 10:20 a.m. Saturday (Jan. 1, 2022) at Villas of Hollybrook, Gibson City.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 206 E. Main St., Buckley, with the Rev. J. Kevin Wyckoff officiating. Burial will follow in St. John’s Cemetery, Buckley.
Funeral arrangements are by Baier Family Funeral Services, Buckley.
Alta was born May 2, 1929, in rural Buckley, a daughter of Henry and Augusta Rust Lammers. She married Carroll James Baillie on April 11, 1953, in Quincy, at St. James Lutheran Church by the Rev. E. M. Golterman.
Preceding her in death were her husband, James, on Jan. 6, 1997; her parents; two brothers; two sisters-in-law; two nephews; and a niece.
Surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.
She attended St. John’s Lutheran School and graduated from Buckley High School.
Mrs. Baillie was employed at the Iroquois County Courthouse for seven years and the Ford County Courthouse for 16 years. She also worked for the Ford County Abstract Company and Bradshaw Inc.
She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church and a member of the Historical Committee. She was an avid baker and had a fondness for the color purple. Her passion was collecting antiques.
The family would like to “thank Dr. Geada and his staff, the Gibson Community Hospital, the Gibson Annex and the Villas of Hollybrook, Gibson City. Also, a big thank you to Karissa Baillie for taking care of her for the last 10 years.”
Memorials may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church, Buckley, or an organization of the donor’s choice.
Please sign her online guestbook at baierfuneralservices.com.