KANKAKEE — Alma Jean "Jeanne" Gathing, of Kankakee, passed away April 28, 2022, at Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee.Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 29, until the 10 a.m. homegoing service, both at Gethsemane Gardens Missionary Baptist Church, Kankakee.The Rev. Ervin T. Marshall will officiate the service.