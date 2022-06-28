KANKAKEE — Alma Jean “Jeanne” Gathing, of Kankakee, passed away April 28, 2022, at Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 29, until the 10 a.m. homegoing service, both at Gethsemane Gardens Missionary Baptist Church, Kankakee.

The Rev. Ervin T. Marshall will officiate the service.

