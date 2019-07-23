Allen Elmer “Al,” “Pa,” Schroeder, 81, was called to his heavenly home unexpectedly Sunday (July 21, 2019).
He was born Aug. 11, 1937, in Momence, the son of Elmer and Louise Schroeder. Allen married Nyla Jean Schroeder (nae Katz) on June 3, 1956, in Grant Park. He and Jean lived in Grant Park and raised their five children until his retirement from Ford.
Allen began working at the Ford Motor Company Stamping Plant in 1956, and worked his way to the top retiring as plant superintendent. Upon retirement, Allen moved to his beloved Eagle River, Wis., where he started his second career and dream job as a fishing guide. Allen had three great loves, his family, friends and fishing. He was at his happiest when he was on the water, especially fishing with loved ones. Allen also delighted in playing cards, being “aggravated” while playing a certain board game with his children and grandchildren, and golfing with his friends in Myrtle Beach.
He is survived by and will be dearly missed and forever loved by his high school sweetheart and wife of 63 years, Jean; daughters, Renee Schroeder, of Rockford, Kim (Charlie) Goehl, of Elmhurst, and Melissa (Chris) Benson, of Grant Park; son, Dave (Dawn) Schroeder, of Grant Park; 10 grandchildren who he will be forever remembered and treasured by, Meghan (Jon) Brown, Micaela (Nick) Hastings, John Goehl, Christian, Chad, Caleb, Micaelyn and Caiden Benson, and Tyler and Joshua Schroeder; and his great-granddaughter, Aria.
Preceding him in death were his parents; his son, Michael Allen; and his brothers, Dale and Roland.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at Gaffney-Busha Funeral Home, 304 Division St., Eagle River, Wis. An additional local visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. Friday, July 26, until the 10 a.m. funeral services at St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, 310 North Meadow St., Grant Park. Burial will be in Union Corners Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St. Peter’s United Church of Christ.
(Pd)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!