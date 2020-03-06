SIMPSON -- Allen Randall "Randy" Hoots, 67, of Simpson and formerly of Manteno, passed away Monday (March 2, 2020) at Lourdes Hospital in Paducah, Ky.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna, with masonic rites being accorded at 8 p.m. under the auspices of Vienna Masonic Lodge 150 A.F. & A.M. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8, also at the funeral home. Burial will be in Bridges Cemetery, Vienna. Military graveside rites will be accorded by the Beggs-Gurley VFW Post 5222 and the U.S. Marine Corps Funeral Honors Detail.
