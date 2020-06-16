Allen Peterson

CRESCENT CITY — Allen A. Peterson, 75, of Crescent City, passed away Friday (June 12, 2020) at the Gilman Health Care Center.
He was born July 15, 1944 in Iroquois Township, the son of Carl and Marie (Wauthier) Peterson. They preceded him in death.
Surviving are four brothers, Dean Peterson, of Watseka, Duane (Pat) Peterson, of Ashkum, Vincent (Nancy) Peterson, of St. Anne, and Irvin “Red” Peterson, of Crescent City; one sister, Dolores (David) Johnson, of Billings, Mont.; two nieces; and three nephews.
Allen worked at General Foods for many years and was an avid reader.
Private services were held at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka, with the Rev. Michael Powell officiating. Burial will be at a later date in St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery in L’Erable.
Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.
