MILFORD — Allen L. “Big Al” Castonguay, 69, of Milford, passed away Tuesday (Dec. 14, 2021) at his home.
Al was born June 5, 1952, in Watseka, the son of Milton “Cass” and Patricia (Allen) Castonguay. He married Debbie Daschner in Milford, on Sept. 1, 1989.
Surviving are his wife, Debbie Castonguay, of Milford; two sons, Jay (fiancé, Ginny) Castonguay, of Milford, and Aaron (fiancé, Tammy) Castonguay, of Crescent City; three stepdaughters, April (Duane) Schmedeke, of Rochester, Amy Bickers, of Sheldon, and Candace Kissack, of Milford; 10 grandchildren, Taylor Quick, Sierra Castonguay, Zach Castonguay, Shay Hankey, Josi, Ben and Addi Schmedeke, Jace and Hunter Boyer, and Ella Kissack; his dog, Chelsea; and two brothers, Mark Castonguay, of Lake Mills, Wis., and Jeff Castonguay, of California.
Preceding him in death were his parents; infant son, Eric; daughter-in-law, Jennifer Castonguay; and his dog, Maggie.
Mr. Castonguay was a member of the Milford Christian Church in Milford.
He proudly served in the U.S. Army Reserves from 1971 to 1977.
Al worked at UARCO/Standard Register for 31 years and most recently worked for the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department as a correctional officer until retiring in 2016. He was a member of the Iroquois County and Watseka Auxiliary Police.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping. Al loved spending time with his family and grandchildren, and his dog.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, until the 11 a.m. funeral services at Milford Christian Church, with the Rev. Brent Zastrow officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, with graveside military rites.
Memorials may be made to Prairie States Christian Camp in Watseka.
Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Milford.
