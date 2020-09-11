CARBONDALE — Allan Leroy Linnabary, 78, of Carbondale and formerly of Bradley, passed away Wednesday (Sept. 9, 2020) at his home, with his loving wife and family at his side.
Allan retired from Gaines Foods in Kankakee after 33 years working in line production and maintenance.
He was a pilot and a member of E.A.A. (Experimental Aircraft Association). He loved camping in his 5th wheel trailer, especially in Oshkosh, Wis., and in Branson, Mo., with his wife. He also enjoyed bow hunting on his property.
Allan was born in Kankakee, on Dec. 7, 1941, the son of Donald L. and Evelyn M. (Remillard) Linnabary. He married Sharon M. LeDuke in Kankakee, on Aug. 26, 1961. She survives, of Carbondale.
Also surviving are his son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Belinda Linnabary, of Indiana; daughter and son-in-law, Denise and Bill Fisher, of Bonfield; four grandchildren, Brent Linnabary, of Kankakee, Desneiges Hansen and her husband Damien, of Limestone, Christina Estes and her husband Mike, of St. Anne, and Cody Fisher and his wife Sarah, of Limestone; seven great-grandchildren, Braiden, Keegan, Bradley, Liam, Madelyn, Alyvia and Kane; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Frances Linnabary, of Milwaukee, Wis., and Edward and Marsha Linnabary, of Carbondale; sister and brother-in-law, Delores and Michael Safiran, of New Lenox; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
As per Allan’s wishes, he was cremated. A celebration of life gathering will be at a later date.
Memorials may be made to St. Francis Care, 6228 Country Club Road, Murphysboro IL 62966.
Please sign his online guestbook at meredithwaddell.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!