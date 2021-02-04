BRADLEY — Aline Prenzel, 74, of Bradley, passed away peacefully in her sleep Wednesday (Feb. 3, 2021) at her home.
Aline was born March 15, 1946, the daughter of Nelson Crowell and Ida (nee Estes) Crowell, of Popular Bluff, Mo.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Thelma Lee, formerly of Pensacola, Fla.
Surviving are her husband, Edward Eugene Prenzel, to whom she was married Feb. 1, 1964. Also surviving are her twin sister, Madelyn Davis, of Wood River; brother, William Crowell, of Farmington, Mo.; her two children, Ronald Prenzel, of El Paso, Texas, and April Hase, of Rensselaer, Ind.; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
She was a member of River Valley Christian Fellowship Church.
Aline ran a home daycare business for 28 years, from which she retired in 2014.
Her favorite memories involved having her grandkids, great-grandkids and daycare children stop by for visits.
Aline was an avid quilter.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at River Valley Christian Fellowship Church, Bourbonnais. The Rev. Derick Miller will officiate.
Due to the COVID -19 pandemic, face masks and social distancing will be required.
Private burial will be in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials may be made to River Valley Christian Fellowship Church.
