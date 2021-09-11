KANKAKEE — Aline T. Freudenthal (nee Lemrise), age 71, of Kankakee, passed away at her home Sept. 3, 2021.
She was born July 2, 1950, on the southside of Chicago, the daughter of Ernest and Bernice (Marback) Lemrise, the middle of five children.
Aline was a loving mother of Carolyn (Rich Hannemann), John, Mark (Krisha), Glen and Brenna (Scott Flintz) Freudenthal; and cherished grandmother of Madeline, Brooke, Liam, Lauren, Matthew, Charlotte and Noah Hannemann, Abigail and Zoe Flintz and Calvin Freudenthal.
Aline will always be known for her love of Johnny Mathis and as a talented crafter, creating memories through her crocheting and quilting. She will be fondly remembered sitting for hours with her crochet hooks in hand, making a masterpiece out of simple yarn. Her hands were rarely still until the effects of ALS took that from her.
Surviving are her siblings, Bernice (Phil) Kohler, Ernest (Nancy) Lemrise, Jeannette Lemrise and Cecile Bourguignon; along with many loving cousins with cherished memories.
Proverbs 31:31: “Honor her for all that her hands have done, and let her works bring her praise at the city gate.”
Services and interment are private.
Memorials may be made to the ALS Association online at ALS.org/donate.
Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.