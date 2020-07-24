alicia Behrends

DANFORTH — Alicia L. Behrends, 93, of Danforth and formerly of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (July 16, 2020) at Faith Place Nursing Home in Danforth.
She was born Sept. 7, 1926, in Cabery, the daughter of Edwin C. and Florence (Miller) Jensen.
Alicia married Maurice A. Behrends on May 16, 1955, in Corinth, Miss. He preceded her in death Jan. 14, 2011. She was also preceded in death by her parents.
Surviving are her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Shirley and Donald Wauthier, of Clifton.
A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 24, at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton. Burial will be at a later date in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley or Prairieview Lutheran Home in Danforth.
Please share a memory of Alicia at www.knappfuneralhomes.com
