The family and friends of Alice Doreen (Hertz) Moody would like to honor her life.
Grandma was born at the Hertz Family home March 24, 1934. She was the second to the youngest of 10 children born to Edith Lura (Yeates) Hertz and Frank Lisbon Hertz. Grandma is the last member to join that family in heaven.
On March 7, 1964, she married her husband Edward Floyd Moody in a special ceremony at St. Mark United Methodist Church, where she was a member for over 50 years. Ed made the journey home to heaven on Feb. 12, 1996. The doctors told Grandma she would never have children of her own but her faith proved them wrong and she gave birth to four children, Janet Moody, of Kankakee, Julie Moody, of Herscher, Jim (Amy Orwig) Moody, of Bonfield, and Joyce (Mike) Wilson, of Herscher.
Grandma’s life changed forever when she was blessed with six grandkids, Ethan (Jessie Sonneveld) Wilson, Lauren Moody, Nolan Wilson, Evan Moody and Allison Moody.
Grandma was a creative, loving, down-to-earth woman. Any given day you could find her outside, taking care of her flowers, working in the garden, or feeding the birds. When Grandma wasn’t busy outside, you could find her crocheting, sewing clothes, or canning some of her homemade spaghetti sauce.
Grandma was active in the lives of her children and grandchildren, always there to support and cheer her family on. Grandma always prayed for her family, including her many nieces and nephews. She will be missed by many whose life she touched.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, Kankakee. An additional time for visitation will be from 11 a.m. Friday, March 13, until the noon funeral service at St. Mark United Methodist Church in Kankakee. Burial will follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley or St. Mark United Methodist Church.
