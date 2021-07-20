Alice Anderson

BOURBONNAIS — Alice T. Anderson, 78, of Bourbonnais, passed away Thursday (July 15, 2021) at Citadel of Bourbonnais nursing home.
She was born April 24, 1943, in Kankakee, the daughter of Lionel and Cleo (Drazy) Fortin. Alice married Donald G. Anderson on Dec. 6, 1975, at Wesley United Methodist Church in Bradley.
Alice was a retired employee of CIGNA.
She was a member of the Bourbonnais V.F.W Auxillary. She was active in the Bradley Bourbonnais Sportsman’s Club and Women of the Moose Sr. Regent.
Alice enjoyed crocheting and cross stitch.
She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church.
Surviving are her husband, Donald G. Anderson, of Bourbonnais; one son, Don Anderson, of Watseka; one daughter and son-in-law, Denise and Kevin Coffey, of Pontiac; six grandchildren, Josh (Amber) Coffey, Annette (Andrew) Heisner, Matt (Becky) Coffey, Hayden Anderson, Brody Anderson and Bristol Anderson; three great-grandchildren, Lyndon, Layton and Liam; and one sister, Mary BeDell, of Bourbonnais.
Preceding her in death were her parents; one brother, Joe Fortin; and one granddaughter, Maggie Anderson.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 21, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. The Rev. Stephen Hudspath will officiate the service.
Burial will follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.
Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice in Bourbonnais, Citadel of Bourbonnais nursing home, or Grace United Methodist Church.
Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.