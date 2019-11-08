Alexander McIntyre, 77, of Kankakee, passed away at his home on Wednesday (Nov. 6, 2019).
He was born June 14, 1942, in Glasgow, Scotland, the son of James and Christina McIntyre. Alexander married Lisa Shea on Oct. 11 2001.
Alexander was a bus driver for Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School and enjoyed playing softball, football, hockey and bowling.
He served in the U.S. Marine Corps.
Surviving are his wife, Lisa, of Kankakee; two sons, Andy McIntyre, of Bourbonnais, and Allen Shea, of Kankakee; one daughter, Carey (Bob) Burnes, of Kankakee; five grandchildren, Tarrin, Cayden, Nathan, Candice and Miranda; four great-grandchildren; and a very special friend, Linda McIntyre; along with many other close friends. He is also survived by his extended family in Canada: Two children and five grandchildren, Anne, Tommy and Sandy and their families.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and his sister and brother-in-law, Mira (Art) Veary.
A celebration of life will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10 at the American Legion in Bradley.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
