CARY — Alex A. Bernardino, 56, of Cary, and formerly of Bourbonnais, passed away March 17, 2020, at his home.
Visitation will be from 8 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. Saturday, July 18, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Per CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing are recommended. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 18, at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais. Cremation rites will be accorded following the services. Private family inurnment will be in Maternity Cemetery in Bourbonnais at a later date. Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
