Alec Mulvihill

PEOTONE — Alec J. “Mugs” Mulvihill, 28, of Mandeville, La., and formerly of Peotone, entered new life June 12, 2022.
Born Oct. 10, 1993, Alec served as a New Orleans Fire Department firefighter as well as serving the Lee Road Fire Department in Covington, La. He previously was employed with the St. Tammany Fire District 4 in Mandeville, La., and began his firefighter interest as a cadet with the Peotone Fire Department.
Alec was baptized at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Chicago, and attended Christ Community Church in Peotone, until his relocation to Mandeville, La.
Surviving are his mother, Kirsten Steeves, of Peotone; his father, James W. Mulvihill, (wife Missy), of Venice, Fla.; brothers, Carter Mulvihill (wife Julie), of Naperville, Drew and Colin Mulvihill, of Venice, Fla.; sisters, Teddi Steeves, of Fulton, Mo., Mia Steeves, of Oxford, Miss., and Meg Mulvihill, of Venice, Fla.; maternal grandparents, William and Patricia Benner, of Peotone; paternal grandmother, Patricia Mulvihill, of Bradley; girlfriend, Alyssa Vogel, of Mandeville, La.; uncles, Brent Benner (wife Cindy), of Valrico, Fla., and Timothy Mulvihill (wife Robin), of Oswego; great-aunt, Barbara McNabney, of Champaign; great-uncle, Les Jones, of Bluffton, S.C.; and numerous cousins and friends. He is also survived by his beloved dog, Blaze.
Preceding him in death were his cousins, Mitchell Mulvihill and Zachary McNabney; aunt, Judith Hadders; and uncle, Thomas Mulvihill.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Christ Community Church, 103 W. Corning Ave., Peotone, with Rick Selk officiating. Burial will be in Peotone Cemetery. A luncheon will follow at the Peotone American Legion. Pallbearers will be Anthony Gill, Brent Benner, Jake Hilliard, and Timothy, Carter and Drew Mulvihill.
Memorials may be made to the Kankakee County Humane Foundation or the New Orleans Fire Department Benevolent Fund.