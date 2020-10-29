BUCKINGHAM — Aldine O’Brien, 95, of Buckingham, passed away Tuesday (Oct. 27, 2020) at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.
She was born Feb. 12, 1925, in Kankakee, the daughter of Joseph and Agnes (Kelly) Foley. She married Francis O’Brien on April 19, 1947, in Loretta. He preceded her in death Aug. 15, 2019.
Aldine and Francis were longtime members of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Cabery, and St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Herscher.
She enjoyed making crafts, dancing with her husband, and spending time with her friends and family. Her faith was the center of her life and she was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend.
Surviving are four daughters and two sons-in-law, Kay and Greg Fang, of Arlington Heights, Donna and Steve Jacob, of Herscher, Denise Schrempf, of Bourbonnais, and Lisa Beck, of Brooklyn Park, Minn.; one son, Darrin O’Brien, of Chicago; eight grandchildren, Brittany (Nick) Johnston, Tricia (Todd) Arseneau, Todd (Michelle) Jacob, Kristi Blake, Ashley (Kyle) Nolan, Danielle (Wade) Peach, Nicole Beck and Whitney (Ben) Hunt; 11 great-grandchildren; and one sister and brother-in-law, Phyllis and Paul Peterson, of Greensboro, N.C.
In addition to her husband, Francis O’Brien, she was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Rita Finnegan and Leona Meyer; and one brother, Edmund Foley.
Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, until the 11 a.m. funeral Mass at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Herscher.
Please wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.
Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Cabery.
Memorials may be made to Harvest View Assisted Living or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
