Albert J. “A.J.” Belletete, 95, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (Nov. 25, 2019) at Presence Heritage Village in Kankakee.
He was born Dec. 17, 1923, in Ashburnham, Mass., the son of Louis and Emelienne (Charland) Belletete. Albert married Kay C. McClellan on March 28, 1944, in Camp Lejune, N.C. She preceded him in death May 8, 2014.
A.J. was an employee of Roper Corporation, retiring after 32 years. He then worked for Door Masters for 12 years. A.J. was a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus, a member of the Kankakee Elks Club, and a former KCTC Board member for 30 years. He enjoyed reading, watching old westerns and square dancing. A.J. was a volunteer at St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee for 24 years.
A.J. was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, having served during World War II.
He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kankakee, where he served as a lector and eucharistic minister.
Surviving are three sons and three daughters-in-law, Michael and Aleta Belletete, of Burr Ridge, John and Sherrie Belletete, of Bloomington, and Kevin and Elizabeth Belletete, of St. Anne; six grandchildren, Anthony, Jennifer, Amber, Jacquelyn, Jessica and Joe; nine great-grandchildren; two sisters, Yvanna Leger, of Ashburnham, Mass., and Marguerite Miille, of Leominster, Mass.; and one brother, Maurice Belletete, of Athol, Mass.
In addition to his wife, Kay C. Belletete, he was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, until the 3 p.m. funeral service, both at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Deacon Patrick Skelly will officiate the service. Cremation rites will be accorded following the services.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley.
