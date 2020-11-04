MARTINTON — Alan “Art” DeWitt, 67, of Martinton, passed away Monday (Nov. 2, 2020) peacefully at home surrounded by his loved ones.
He was born March 4, 1953, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee, the son of Jack and Mary (Shyke) DeWitt.
Art attended the Martinton Grade School until the age of 7 when his family moved to Watseka. The remainder of his education was completed at Watseka Community Schools. Art married Julie Pelehowski on Oct. 23, 1976. They lived in Martinton and raised three daughters.
He was elected the Martinton Township Road Commissioner in 1993. He continued to hold that position for 27 years until his recent retirement. At one time, he was an Iroquois County Board member, a volunteer of the Martinton Fire Protection District, as well as a member of the Martinton Lions Club.
One of his first jobs was at the Quality grocery store in Watseka. Art thought this earned him the right to “take” a caramel each time he shopped there, nearly daily, until they closed their doors.
He enjoyed his work operating heavy equipment for employers including the Iroquois County Highway Department, Triangle Construction, Iroquois Paving Company, as well as others. Art was often quoted as saying “I built this road,” especially while committing traffic offenses.
Art enjoyed spending time with his grandkids most of all. He enjoyed breakfasts at VIPs restaurant, boating with family, cooking for family, glasses of ice-cold Pepsi and iced tea, mowing his grass, and watching Westerns, especially “Rio Bravo.” Art was quite the quick-witted comedian and always enjoyed making people laugh, even if it was at their own expense.
Surviving are three daughters, Erin (Delaney) Gwaltney, Erica (Brent) Carlson and Bethany DeWitt, and one bonus son, Darren DeWitt; as well as his pride and joy, seven grandchildren: Ty and Ava Carlson, Grayson and Ryder Gwaltney, Lennon DeWitt, and bonus grandchildren, Preston and Dylan DeWitt. Art is also survived by his aunts, Eileen (Shyke) Ratliff, Margaret (Shyke) Leveque and Betty (Brown) DeWitt; an older sister, Kathy (Kevin) Webster; and his younger, more handsome, brother, Charlie (Pam) DeWitt. He is also survived by his ex-wife, Julie (Pelehowski) DeWitt; many cousins; and nieces and nephews, David DeWitt, Lindsay (Webster) Maple, Teri (Webster) Tincher, Danny DeWitt, Wesley DeWitt, Landon Webster and Emily (DeWitt) Martin; and 10 great-nieces and great-nephews.
Art’s last wish was that his brother Charlie fill his shoes as the “boss” of the family.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Jack and Mary DeWitt; his older brother, Steve DeWitt, and younger brother, Bob DeWitt.
A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Beaverville. Father Dan Belanger will officiate. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Martinton.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka.
The family kindly asks that you please wear a face mask and practice responsible social distancing.
Memorials may be made to the “family’s wishes” as they plan to use the funds for a Martinton Park project.
Please sign his online guestbook at baierfuneralhome.com.
“I have tried to live my life so that my family would love me and my friends would respect me. The others can do whatever the hell they please.” ~ John Wayne
