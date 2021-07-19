Aileen Jellema

KANKAKEE — Aileen F. Jellema, 92, of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (July 15, 2021) at Citadel of Kankakee nursing home.
She was born Sept. 7, 1928, in Chicago, the daughter of Henning and Fern (Vaughan) Carlson. Aileen married John O. “Jack” Jellema on June 19, 1959. He preceded her in death in August of 1971.
Aileen was a Registered Nurse at the University of Chicago Hospital. She enjoyed the outdoors, especially water sports, including water skiing and white-water rafting. Aileen made many friendships while camping and traveling.
Surviving are one daughter and two sons-in-law, Marilyn and Herb Hunn, of Coloma, Mich., and Jeff Simpson, of Pleasanton, Calif.; three grandchildren, Matt (Kristina) Simpson, Jay (Angela) Hunn and Janelle (Nathan) Rieder; nine great-grandchildren, Kailee, Liliana, Michael, Belle, Collin, Aubrey, Tatum, Nate and Lexie; one great-great-granddaughter, Luna; one sister, Carla Johannsen, of Waterloo, Iowa; and many special friends.
In addition to her husband, John Jellema, she was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Lynette; one son, James; and one brother, Robert.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Thursday, July 22, until the time of procession to the cemetery at noon and leaving from Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Graveside services will follow in Aroma Park Cemetery, with the Rev. Nathan Klein officiating.
Memorials may be made to St. Stephen Lutheran Church, 14700 Kildare, Midlothian, IL 60445.
Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.