KANKAKEE — Agnes “Susie” Longtin, 82, of Kankakee, passed away Dec. 16, 2021, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
She was born May 25, 1939, in Kankakee, the daughter of Virginia (Sutherland) Rummel. Susie married Francis Longtin on Dec. 18, 1959.
Susie was an operator for Illinois Bell.
She enjoyed researching the family tree and genealogy. Susie was a big Elvis fan and she enjoyed stamping and checking out Facebook. She was very social. Susie raised three boys and loved being a grandma. She never forgot to send a Christmas card or birthday card. She loved playing cards and playing Yahtzee.
Surviving are her husband of 63 years, Francis Longtin, of Kankakee; three sons and two daughters-in-law, Mark (Cheryl) Longtin, of Cary, N.C., David (Lena LaFine) Longtin, of St. Anne, and Steven Longtin, of Kankakee; one sister, Gretchen Crawford, of Panama City Beach, Fla.; one brother, Jerry Sutherland, of Homewood; seven grandchildren, Taylor, Madyson and Carter Longtin, Courtney Smith, Allyssa Lanie, Shelby LaFine and Skyler LaFine; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, until the 6 p.m. memorial service at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.
