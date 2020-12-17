Agnes Klonowski

ST. ANNE — Agnes E. “Aggie” Klonowski, 72, of St. Anne, passed away Tuesday (Dec. 15, 2020) at her home.
She was born Oct. 29, 1948, in Kankakee, the daughter of John and Isabelle (Bushey) Klonowski.
Agnes was a former employee of Walmart. She also worked at Capriotti’s Restaurant and finally Mary’s Restaurant.
She was an active parishioner of St. Anne Catholic Church and a eucharistic minister.
Surviving are one brother, Lawrence “Lornie” Klonowski, of St. Anne; along with several nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents; one son, Terry; one brother, John; and two sisters, Evelyn and Loretta.
A memorial visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19 until the 10 a.m. funeral Mass at St. Anne Catholic Church in St. Anne.
Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines.
Inurnment will follow in St. Anne Catholic Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Houk Funeral Home in St. Anne.
Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!