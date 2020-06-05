Agnes Gresen

DANFORTH — Agnes Leona (Saathoff) Gresen passed away at the age of 105, on May 29, 2020.
She was born March 5, 1915, in Danforth, the daughter of John and (Kate Henrichs) Saathoff. Her parents preceded her in death.
Agnes was a former fountain manager at the Woolworth store in Kankakee, and was a volunteer at Riverside Medical Center’s Gift Shop for 17 years. She belonged to the Riverside Medical Center Auxiliary, Senior Citizens Care at Provena St. Mary’s Hospital, Senior Citizens Advantage at Riverside Medical Center, Bradley-Bourbonnais Senior Citizens (life-time member) and Women of the Moose. She was also a member of the Bourbonnais Township Park District where she went every Monday to have dinner and play Bingo with her friends. She enjoyed making quilts and dancing. Agnes enjoyed a monthly lunch with her niece, Carol, and close friends, Vivian, Velma and Annie. She was a long-time member of the American Lutheran Church in Bourbonnais.
Surviving are a niece, Phyllis Dieken, along with many other nieces and nephews; dear friends, Sandy Hayes and Barbara Shelby, who were always there for her; and her beloved companion, Toby.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five sisters, Bertha, Helen, Eloise, Barbara and Ruth Ann; and five brothers, Ed, Elmer, Alvin, Herman and Melvin Saathoff.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 11, in Danforth Lutheran Cemetery in Danforth. Friends are welcome to join the immediate family there. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is being asked to respect social distancing guidelines and remain in or near your vehicles at the cemetery.
Memorials may be made to River Valley Animal Rescue, 3960 North Vincennes Trail, Momence, IL 60954.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Homes.
Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
