Agnes Boulger

KANKAKEE — Agnes Elizabeth Kowitz Boulger, age 99, passed away Tuesday (April 7, 2020) at Riverside Assisted Living Center in Kankakee.
Agnes was born at her rural home on Nov. 14, 1920, near Helena, Mo., the daughter of Julius and Minnie (Triplett) Kowitz.
She graduated from Savannah, Missouri High School in 1937 and from Northwest Missouri State Teachers College (now NWMSU) in 1941 with a B.S. Degree in Home Economics. Agnes first taught school in Graham, Mo., followed by attaining her masters degree at Iowa State College of Agriculture and Mechanic Arts (now Iowa State University). It was here she met Edward Boulger, a chemical engineer working on the Manhattan Project.
Ed and Agnes were married at St. Joseph’s Cathedral in St. Joseph, Mo., on Aug. 26, 1946. Ed’s work brought them to Kankakee. Agnes taught home economics at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School until her retirement in 1981.
Agnes was an amazing person in many ways. She was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church where she attended every Sunday, even at age 99. She was a member of the memorials committee and attended UMW and circle meetings. She volunteered weekly at the church’s Thrift Shop, attended the Wednesday afternoon Bible Study, Banners Committee and Wednesday Evening Suppers. She was a proud member of Minerva Club, Retired Teachers and Delta Kappa Gamma.
Preceding her in death were her parents; and Ed, her husband of 62 years. Also preceding her in death were sisters and brothers-in-law, Barbara and William Alexander, and Joan and Donald Hegeman.
Survivors include a sister, Vivian (Gerald) Cox; 15 nieces and nephews; and many, many great- and great-great-nieces and nephews.
Her death was due to natural causes, but due to the Coronavirus, memorial services must be delayed until summer and will be held in both Kankakee, and in St. Joseph, Mo. Notice for the upcoming memorial services will be posted in The Daily Journal. It will also be posted at Asbury United Methodist Church and on Schreffler Funeral Homes’ website.
Memorials may be made to ACOM, Inc. (Agape Community Outreach Mission, Inc., which is affiliated with Asbury United Methodist Church, 196 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee, IL 60901 or online at acom-inc.org.
