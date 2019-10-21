Adrian “Bud” Kurtz, 79, of Paxton, passed away Oct. 13, 2019, at his home.
He was born April 9, 1940, the son of William and Letha (Milner) Kurtz. Bud married Aletha Ferguson. They were married for 39 years.
Bud retired from Henkel Corporation in Kankakee.
He enjoyed fishing, playing golf and was a very handy man – always keeping busy and helping anyone in need.
Bud and Aletha are members of Living Word Church in Roberts.
Surviving are his wife, Aletha Kurtz, of Paxton; one son, Darrell (Linda) Kurtz, of Rantoul; five brothers, Chuck Kurtz, Dean Kurtz and Jim (Pat) Kurtz, all of Mississippi, Harry (Nita) Kurtz, of Iuka, and John (Rosie) Kurtz, of Kansas City, Kan.; two sisters, Mary Thackery and Judy Hennessy, both of Mississippi; six grandchildren, Shayna (Dustin) Johnson, of Paxton, Dustin (Heidi) Kurtz, of Paxton, Stephanie (Adam) Tully, of Colorado, Adriana Kurtz, of Rantoul, Roberta Weinmann, of St. Joe, and Matthew Kurtz, of Iowa; seven great-grandchildren, Grace and Lily Johnson, Liam, Lincoln and Lidia Kurtz, and Rebecca and Eli Weinmann; along with many nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents; one son, James Kurtz; one brother, Joe Kurtz; and one sister, Marge Middleton.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Wendy Graham for her compassion and care.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Memorial visitation will be from 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, until the 2 p.m. funeral service at Living Word Church in Roberts. A private family inurnment will take place in at Glen Cemetery in Paxton at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
