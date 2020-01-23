KANKAKEE — Adolf Ziebart, 92, of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (Jan. 21, 2020) at Miller Healthcare of Kankakee.
He was born March 29, 1927, in Eugenfeldt, Ukraine, the son of Otto and Paulina (Falkenstein) Ziebart. Adolf married Emilie Fischer on Nov. 21, 1948, in Germany. She preceded him in death March 12, 2011.
Adolf was an employee of the Henkel Corporation, retiring after 34 years. He enjoyed spending his winters in Florida.
Surviving are three sons and two daughters-in-law, Edwin and Ronellva Ziebart, of Lehigh Acres, Fla., Harold Ziebart, of Chicago, and Daniel and Patricia Ziebart, of Normal; three grandchildren, Lance Ziebart, Christine Ziebart Scibilia (Nick), and Tyler Yonke (Molly); and two great-granddaughters, Sophia Scibilia and Kayla Scibilia.
In addition to his wife, Emilie Ziebart, he was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Berta Yonke; three brothers; and one sister.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A committal service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, in All Saints Cemetery Chapel, Bourbonnais.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the charity of the donor’s choice.
Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
