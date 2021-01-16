BEAVERVILLE — Aaron G. Monroe, 37, of Beaverville, passed away Jan. 10, 2021, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
He was born July 18, 1983, in Kankakee.
Aaron is survived by his father, Bernard (Pam) Monroe; his mother, Debbie (Dave) Caise; fiancée, Samantha LaFond; sister, Christina Monroe; and Aaron’s stepchildren, grandparents, aunts, uncles and nieces.
Preceding him in death were his grandmother and grandfather.
Aaron attended Donovan High School and furthered his education at Lincoln Technical Institute. He worked as a master mechanic.
Aaron enjoyed the outdoors; camping, fishing and hunting. He also loved riding his motorcycles and four-wheelers.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A private family memorial service will be at a later date.
