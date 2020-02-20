Aaron Averitte

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. — Aaron Darnell Averitte, 59, of Indianapolis, Ind., passed away Monday (Feb. 17, 2020).
A gathering of family and friends will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at the Free Christian Center, 111 E. Oak St., Kankakee. An additional time for visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, until the 10 a.m. funeral service, also at the church. Pastor Christopher L. Clark Sr. will officiate. Interment will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee.
Aaron Darnell Averitte was born March 11, 1960, in Indianapolis, the son of John Tillman and Martha Ann Averitte. His parents preceded him in death.
He graduated from Broadripple High School in Indianapolis in 1978. He continued his education in the health care field and became a Certified Nursing Assistant. He later moved to Kankakee and married Alishia Ringo.
Aaron had been employed as a line worker for Laticrete Company in Indianapolis. Throughout his life, Aaron was a jack of all trades.
While living in Illinois, he worshipped at the Free Christian Center.
Aaron had many hobbies. He delighted in playing chess, barbecuing and he loved music, with his special interest being jazz. He also had a fondness for a good Western movie.
In addition to his parents, John Tillman and Martha Ann Averitte, he was preceded in death by brothers, James Early Averitte and Steven Allen Glen.
Surviving are his wife, Alishia D. Averitte, of Kankakee; one son, Teonne Randolph, of Kankakee; two daughters, Nickoilya Randolph Burks, of Poicianan, Fla., Naamah Averitte (Cordell), of Country Club Hills; special friend, Vicki Hobbs, of Indianapolis; one brother, Rickie Tillman, of Indianapolis; two sisters, Ella Mae Averitte and Katherine Marie Moss Dunlap (Sonny), of Indianapolis; nine grandchildren; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Please light a candle at jonesfuneralhome.com.
