ASHKUM — A. Neil Leveque, 81, of Ashkum, passed away Tuesday (Jan. 5, 2021) at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.
He was born May 28, 1939, in Keokuk, Iowa, the son of Oscar A. and Mary (Moyer) Leveque. His parents preceded him in death; in addition to a half-sister, Betty Sheik.
Neil married Lea Hinrich on Sept. 27, 1959, in Clifton. She survives, of Ashkum.
Also surviving are one son, James Leveque, of Buckley; one daughter, LeAnn (Jay) Jaycocks, of Las Vegas, Nev.; three grandchildren, Christopher (Kierstin) Shires, of Clifton, Lori (Elizabeth) Kops Juarez, of Chicago, and Kristylynn Los, of Ashkum; one great-grandson, Jay Shires, of Clifton; one brother, Richard Leveque, of Ashkum; one sister, Flora Wood, of L’Erable; and several nieces and nephews.
Neil started working with his father at Oscar A. Leveque & Sons that was established in 1952, and then became co-owner and operator with his brother, Dick, of Leveque Sons that was established in 1970. He retired in 2001, selling the business to his nephew, Mike. He later drove a school bus for Central Schools and a charter bus for Wilken Bus Service.
He was instrumental with others in the revitalization of Civil Defense in Iroquois County, which is now E.S.D.A. He helped many stranded civilians during the blizzards in the late 1970s and early 1980s. He served two terms on the Clifton Town Board and was pivotal in revitalizing the Clifton Sportsman Club. Neil shot muzzle loaders in competitions throughout the country, was a state champion tomahawk thrower, umpired Little League and girls softball games, played in the local softball league, and was active in the local Scouts (Troop 62 and 162). He enjoyed hunting, woodworking, building muzzle loaders, making junk sculptures for lawns, and traveling. Neil was always in search of a perfect hot dog and simple foods.
Public visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton.
Please be advised, during the visitation at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton, only 10 people will be let into the building at a time. Please dress accordingly. Masks and social distancing will be required.
A private memorial service will be held, with the Rev. Pete Hinrich officiating.
Memorials may be made to the Wild Turkey Federation.
Please sign his online guestbook at knappfuneralhomes.com.
