A.J. Treadwell, 67, of Sun River Terrace, passed away July 28, 2019, at Aperion Care Demotte, in Demotte, Ind.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Lax Mortuary, Kankakee. Minister John Thomas will officiate. Minister Matthew Myles Sr. will deliver the eulogy. Burial will be at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.
A.J. Treadwell was born June 20, 1952, in Gould, Ark., the son of Leslie and Juanita McClendon Treadwell.
He graduated from Gould High School in 1970 and enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1973. A.J. served our country until his honorable discharge in 1976.
A.J. was united in holy matrimony to the former Nevette Moore on Oct. 6, 1984.
He was employed as a butcher for 20 years and worked for New Grove Meats.
Mr. Treadwell is remembered for his sense of humor. He was a fan of the Chicago Cubs and Arkansas Razorbacks. He loved to cook, garden flowers and was an overall handyman.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Nevette Treadwell, of Sun River Terrace; two sons and one daughter-in-law, Jeremy Treadwell, of Chicago, and Daniel and Laura Treadwell, of Berwyn; three daughters and one son-in-law, Katina Treadwell, of Benton Harbor, Mich., and Bianca and Venture Berry and Carina Garner, all of Chicago; four brothers and one sister-in-law, Calvin Treadwell, of Chicago, Robert and Linda Treadwell, of Pine Bluff, Ark., Kenneth Treadwell, of Jacksonville, Ark., and Jonathan Treadwell, of Grady, Ark.; seven sisters and three brothers-in-law, Pearl Domino, of Calumet City, Rita and Arnald King, of Mesquite, Texas, Pamela Ragland, of Flint, Mich., Deborah and Glen Jasper, of Millington, Tenn., Glenda Williams, of North Little Rock, Ark., and Constance and Chris Marlow and Hattie Treadwell, all of Gould, Ark.; mother-in-law, Elve Lumpkin; brother in-law, Dwaine Moore, of Sun River Terrace; sister-in-law, Sherri Choice, of Chicago; seven grandchildren; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Preceding him in death were his parents; one son, Fredrick Treadwell; one sister, Betty Bailey; and three brothers, Larry Treadwell, Leslie Treadwell Jr. and Lanny Treadwell.
