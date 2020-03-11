The Illinois State Board of Education is seeking nominations for Illinois’ top teacher awards. ISBE’s Teacher of the Year and Those Who Excel awards programs honor teachers, teams, administrators, community volunteers and support personnel who have made significant contributions to Illinois’ students. Any person or organization can submit nominations.
This year’s program will include three new awards that honor outstanding teachers in specific areas: the Bilingual Teacher of the Year award, Early Childhood Teacher of the Year award, and Special Education Teacher of the Year award.
“Educators inspire, connect and transform — not just the children they interact with, but their entire communities,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carmen I. Ayala. “The Those Who Excel and Teacher of the Year awards programs recognize the incredible work happening in and around Illinois schools, as the result of exemplary educators who far too often go unrecognized outside of their own schools or districts. We encourage everyone to think about someone at their school who is making a positive impact on students and nominate them for an award. This act of appreciation can truly make a difference.”
For the first time, ISBE will select Regional Teachers of the Year from eight regions. The 2021 Illinois Teacher of the Year, who will be in the running for National Teacher of the Year, will be selected from these 11 educators. Kankakee and Iroquois counties are located in the East Central region.
“Through this opportunity, I am able to share my passion for teaching with current and future educators around the state,” said Eric Combs, the band director at Richland County Middle School who is the 2020 Teacher of the Year. “I believe education exists to enrich our lives and am grateful ISBE has programs in place to elevate our amazing educators. I encourage everyone to nominate an educator in their own community.”
Nominations are open and will close June 5. Winners will be announced during a red-carpet banquet in the fall.
To learn more about the award requirements or submit a nomination, go to isbe.net/elevatingeducators.
