On a beautiful, sunny Thursday morning in late August, events just outside of the Kankakee County Courthouse turned the day into one of the most openly violent in Kankakee’s history as two men were gunned down in an apparent ongoing dispute marking it as the region’s defining moment in 2021.
It, of course, was not the year’s only major event as the region dealt with employment staffing issues as well as a week-long teachers’ strike in Bourbonnais and major changes on the local political leadership front.
Two die in shootout near courthouse
Two men died in a gun battle that occurred outside the Kankakee County Courthouse on Aug. 26.
Victor Andrade was gunned down by Antonio Hernandez as Victor, his cousin Miguel Andrade and another man were walking towards a parking lot on the southside of the courthouse. Victor Andrade was at the courthouse for a case not related to the shooting.
A heavily armed Hernandez was waiting and ambushed them.
Hernandez shot Victor multiple times. He also shot the cousins’ acquaintance, police said.
Just minutes after Victor’s slaying, Miguel shot and killed Hernandez with a weapon he had retrieved from their vehicle. The two men had engaged in a running gun battle across an open area just north of the old Kankakee County Jail.
The 28-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital where he had surgery for his wounds.
Miguel Andrade is charged with murder and possession of a stolen firearm.
The homicides of Victor Andrade and Hernandez were among 15 that occurred in Kankakee County in 2021.
This year has had the most homicides in at least the last 10 years, according to the Kankakee County Coroner’s office.
Ten homicides occurred in 2016, which was the year that previously had the highest number of homicides in recent years, according to coroner’s office data.
Staffing issues/lack of employees
Employers may have squirmed in their seats when keynote speaker Patrick Dolan at December’s Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner made the following proclamation:
Employers are no longer in control of the workforce. Workers are.
“It’s a different world right now,” Dolan said. “It might not go back to what it was. I believe we are going to be in this pattern for years to come.”
The “pattern” Dolan referred to was one in which employers cannot fill job vacancies. There are thousands of available jobs in Kankakee County as well as the surrounding counties, but those out of work do not appear to be in any rush to seek those positions.
“There is a worker shortage. The issue going forward for employers seeking workers is how do you become an ‘employer of choice?’ How do you reach that status?” he said.
Bourbonnais teachers strike; board members ousted
Bourbonnais Elementary School District 53 teachers went out on strike March 4-11 after negotiations with the school board proved unproductive.
The Bourbonnais Education Association represents nearly 170 members.
The school board and teachers agreed to a three-year contract, which includes a 10.25 percent total raise, as well as maintaining current insurance benefits.
The strike had repercussions in the April 6 general municipal election.
Four incumbent board members were ousted in favor of four first-time candidates. There were nine candidates in all running for the four seats.
Local elections see change in Kankakee leadership, Watson wins election in Bradley
The April general municipal election saw a change in leadership in the city of Kankakee.
Republican 6th Ward Alderman Chris Curtis unseated Democratic Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong in overwhelming fashion as she was trying for a second, four-year term.
In the 2018 mayoral election, Wells-Armstrong, then an alderwoman, ousted Mayor Nina Epstein.
In Bradley, the mayor pro tem title changed to just mayor as Mike Watson easily defeated former longtime village trustee Lori Gadbois in the three-person race.
Clark out as Bourbonnais Township parks director
The 15-year tenure of Bourbonnais Township Park District executive director Hollice Clark will conclude at the end of April 2022.
At a special BTPD board meeting Sept. 1, the board voted 4-0 not to renew Clark’s contract. Clark has served as the park district’s top administrator since April 30, 2007.
During his sometimes emotional statement, Clark said during the years with the district he had only two goals: enrich the community’s quality of life and make the BTPD the best park district in Kankakee County.
“I am confident that these two goals were met as I walked around the parks and facilities, watching the public enjoying the facilities, parks and programs that the district has,” he said.
Voting not to renew his contract were board president Brian Hebert, vice president David Zinanni, and board members Bill Bukowski and Anthony Settle.
Hebert declined to comment saying it was a personnel matter.
The fifth board member, Wayne Delabre, was not at the meeting, instead he had submitted his letter of resignation.
Judge sentences Simms to prison, home confinement
Richard Simms, the former executive director of the region’s wastewater treatment plant and Kankakee’s Environmental Services Utilities department, was sentenced in September to nine months in federal prison and two years house arrest for stealing $2 million from the public coffers.
U.S. District Judge Colin S. Bruce ordered the 74-year-old Simms to report to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons on Jan. 11, 2022. After serving his time in prison as part of a plea deal, Simms will be on three years supervised release.
Simms, who now lives in Marietta, Ohio, was also ordered to repay the approximate $1,257,000 improperly paid from ESU and $768,000 from Kankakee River Metropolitan Agency, the region’s wastewater treatment plant, from the timeframe of October 2014 to April 2018.
KRMA is responsible for treating wastewater from its member municipalities: Kankakee, Bradley, Bourbonnais and Aroma Park. It also treats wastewater from Manteno and Chebanse by intergovernmental agreement. ESU is the Kankakee department that oversees Kankakee’s public works and sewer system.
Simms agreed to plead guilty during his March 1 court date after being indicted on the fraud charge in August 2020.
Splash Valley reopens
Kankakee Valley Park District reopened Splash Valley Aquatic Center in May.
It was closed following the 2015 season due to leaking water in the lazy river and other major mechanical issues. It sat dormant for the next three summers and as weeds overwhelmed the exterior of the facility, it looked doubtful that the water park would ever reopen.
When Dayna Heitz began her tenure as executive director in October 2016, she made it clear reopening the pool was a top priority. The board took action in July 2018 when it sold $2 million of government obligation bonds to rehab the park.
Construction on the renovation finally began in November 2019. The district was planning on a reopening in the summer of 2020, but then COVID hit, pushing the reopening to this year.
Splash Valley was constructed with a $6.6 million Illinois FIRST grant acquired by then-Gov. George Ryan and opened in 2004.
U.S. Census numbers fall in Kankakee County
The population for Kankakee County — according to figures finally released by the U.S. Census Bureau in August — dropped from 113,449 in 2010 to 107,502 in 2020, a reduction of 5.2 percent.
However, in Kankakee — Kankakee County’s most populous municipality — its population fell from 27,537 in the 2010 count to 24,052 in 2020, a 12.6 percent plunge.
Bradley lost 476 residents, going from 15,895 residents in 2010 to 15,410 in 2020. In Bourbonnais, the village’s count went from 18,690 in 2010 to 18,164, a drop of 526.
Manteno experienced a miniscule rise in population: from 9,204 in 2010 to 9,210 in 2020.
Residents being missed in the decennial count due to the pandemic is most certainly likely, but these numbers could have long-lasting ramifications in terms of federal money coming back to Kankakee County as those formulas are based upon census data.
Hopkins Park finally gets natural gas service
In August, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed into law a bill that finally brings natural gas services to Hopkins Park in Pembroke Township.
The gas service had been talked about for decades.
State Rep. Jackie Haas (R-Bourbonnais) guided the bill through the legislature with aid from State Sen. Patrick Joyce (D-Essex). The bill had wide bipartisan support.
In a statement, Samuel Payton, Pembroke Township supervisor and a Kankakee County Board member, and Hopkins Park Mayor Mark Hodge called this “a historic moment in our communities’ history.”
BBCHS students protest
Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School administrators met in September with students who took part in protests to get to the heart of their concerns and talk about moving forward.
More than 100 BBCHS students gathered outside the school Sept. 17 before classes started to protest how the school has handled cases of alleged sexual harassment. Some painted teal-colored handprints on themselves, chanted “Change BB” and held signs to bring attention to the cause.
Flyers posted in school bathrooms referencing sexual harassment and linking to a fast-growing online petition were taken down by administrators earlier in the week because the students did not get permission to display them.
In an unrelated matter, a student was arrested after he brought an unloaded gun to school on Nov. 29.
A parent was notified from their student that another student was in possession of a gun while on a school bus. This parent notified local law enforcement immediately.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.