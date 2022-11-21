WCup Armband Dispute Soccer

FILE - England's Harry Kane wears a rainbow armband as he takes the knee prior to the Euro 2020 soccer championship round of 16 match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium in England. The captains of seven European nations will not wear anti-discrimination armbands in World Cup games after threats from FIFA to show yellow cards to the players. The seven soccer federations say "we can’t put our players in a position where they could face sporting sanctions.” 

 Justin Tallis, Pool Photo via AP

DOHA, Qatar — FIFA's threat of on-field punishment for players pushed World Cup teams to back down Monday and abandon a plan for their captains to wear armbands that were seen as a rebuke to host nation Qatar's human rights record.

Just hours before the first players wearing the armbands in support of the "One Love" campaign were set to take the field, the governing body of soccer warned they would immediately be shown yellow cards — two of which lead to a player's expulsion from that game and also the next.

That changed the calculus for the seven European teams, which may have expected to merely be fined. The displays are a violation of FIFA rules.

