A worker serves customers at a food stall in Bekasi, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Feb 2, 2023. Nearly a year after Russia invaded Ukraine, punishingly high food prices are inflicting particular hardship on the world’s poor. In Jakarta, vendors know they can’t pass along surging food prices to their already struggling customers. 

An Egyptian widow is struggling to afford meat and eggs for her five children. An exasperated German laundry owner watches as his energy bill jumps fivefold. Nigerian bakeries have shut their doors, unable to afford the exorbitant price of flour.

One year after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, and caused widespread suffering, the global economy is still enduring the consequences — crunched supplies of grain, fertilizer and energy along with more inflation and economic uncertainty in a world that was already contending with too much of both.

As dismal as the war's impact has been, there's one consolation: It could have been worse. Companies and countries in the developed world have proved surprisingly resilient, so far avoiding the worst-case scenario of painful recession.

