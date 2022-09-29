Russia Ukraine War

A man walks past a damaged building after a Russian attack in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. 

 AP Photo/Leo Correa

KYIV, Ukraine — Russia on Friday will formally annex parts of Ukraine where separation "referendums" received approval, the Kremlin's spokesman said, confirming the expectations of Ukrainian and Western officials who have denounced the Moscow-managed votes as illegal, forced and rigged.

Four regions of Ukraine — Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia — will be folded into Russia during a Kremlin ceremony attended by President Vladimir Putin, spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

Peskov said the pro-Moscow administrators of those regions would sign treaties to join Russia during the ceremony at the Kremlin's St. George's Hall. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called an emergency meeting of the National Security and Defense Council for Friday, apparently in response to the Russian move.

