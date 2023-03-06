Iran Schoolgirl Poisonings

In this picture released by the official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks after planting a tree marking National Tree Planting Day, at the courtyard of his office in Tehran, Iran, Monday, March 6, 2023. Khamenei said Monday that if a series of suspected poisonings at girls' schools are proven to be deliberate the culprits should be sentenced to death for committing an "unforgivable crime." 

 Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iran's supreme leader said Monday that if a series of suspected poisonings at girls' schools are proven to be deliberate the culprits should be sentenced to death for committing an "unforgivable crime."

It was the first time Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has the final say on all matters of state, has spoken publicly about the suspected poisonings, which began late last year and have sickened hundreds of children.

Iranian officials only acknowledged them in recent weeks and have provided no details on who may be behind the attacks or what chemicals — if any — have been used. Unlike neighboring Afghanistan, Iran has no history of religious extremists targeting women's education.

