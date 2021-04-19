Weather Alert

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and northern and central Illinois. * WHEN...From Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s are again possible Wednesday night. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Exposed outdoor water pipes and hoses should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&