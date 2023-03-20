APTOPIX France Pensions

Uncollected garbage is piled up on a street in Paris, Monday, March 20, 2023. France's government is fighting for its survival Monday against no-confidence motions filed by lawmakers who are furious that President Emmanuel Macron used special constitutional powers to force through an unpopular bill raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 without giving them a vote. Les Invalides in background. 

 AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard

PARIS — France's government is facing a critical, maybe fatal, moment Monday with no-confidence motions filed by lawmakers furious that President Emmanuel Macron ordered the use of special constitutional powers to force through an unpopular bill raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 without giving them a vote.

National Assembly lawmakers are set to vote in the afternoon on two no-confidence motions, one from the far-right National Rally and the other, more threatening one from a small centrist group that has gathered support across the left.

The Senate, dominated by conservatives who back the retirement plan, approved the legislation last week.

