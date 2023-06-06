APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War

Local residents try to ride their bikes along a flooded road after the Kakhovka dam blew overnight, in Kherson, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Ukraine on Tuesday accused Russian forces of blowing up a major dam and hydroelectric power station in a part of southern Ukraine that Russia controls, risking environmental disaster. 

 AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka

KHERSON, Ukraine — A major dam in southern Ukraine collapsed Tuesday, flooding villages, endangering crops in the country's breadbasket and threatening drinking water supplies as both sides in the war scrambled to evacuate residents and blamed each other for the destruction.

Ukraine accused Russian forces of blowing up the Kakhovka dam and hydroelectric power station, built in the 1950s on the Dnieper River in an area that Moscow has controlled for more than a year, while Russian officials blamed Ukrainian bombardment in the contested area. It was not possible to reconcile the conflicting claims.

Russian and Ukrainian officials used terms like "ecological disaster" and "terrorist act" to describe the torrent of water gushing through the broken dam, whose reservoir is one of the world's largest. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called it "the largest man-made environmental disaster in Europe in decades." U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called it a "monumental humanitarian, economic and ecological catastrophe" and "another devastating consequence of the Russian invasion of Ukraine."

