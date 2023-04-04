Kankakee School 111 Forum

Suzanne Berrones speaks during the Kankakee School District 111 school board forum Thursday at the Kankakee Public Library. 

KANKAKEE — A longtime member of the Kankakee School Board was ousted, two incumbents kept their seats and a first-time candidate who hopes to be a voice for the Hispanic community earned her first four-year term in Tuesday’s consolidated election.

Barbara Wells, the board’s current president and a board member since 2005, earned the fewest votes of the four candidates running.

According to unofficial results from the Kankakee County Clerk’s office, Wells earned 1,105 votes, or about 19% of the 5,828 total votes cast.

