BOURBONNAIS — A 27-year-old Indiana man was sitting in his black BMW at 3:27 p.m. Thursday near an apartment building in the 800 block of Gettysburg Drive in Bourbonnais when two men approached his vehicle. One man, who was wearing a ski mask and pointing two handguns at the driver, demanded he get out of his vehicle.
The men — who police say they later ID’d as Ladonta A. Tucker, 29, of Sun River Terrace, and Anycco M. Rivers, 24, of Kankakee — then fled in the stolen vehicle while shooting several rounds out the window in the direction of the victim. At least 10 shell casings were recovered in the street, according to court documents.
Two other witnesses standing on the street took cover when they heard the gunshots but were not struck by the bullets.
A 71-year-old woman suffered a minor head injury when she fell to the ground while taking cover. She was treated and released by the Bourbonnais Fire Protection District at the scene.
No other people were injured, however, a vehicle on the street was struck by a bullet.
According to a Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department release, multiple 911 callers were received as the car fled at a high rate of speed.
Officers from multiple local agencies responded to the call of shots fired and armed carjacking, according to Bourbonnais police.
The stolen vehicle was located driving south on U.S. Route 45/52. Sheriff’s deputies, along with officers from multiple other police agencies, were attempting to stop the vehicle when it crashed into a sheriff’s squad car on South Schuyler Avenue just south of River Road.
Tucker and Rivers fled on foot from the crash scene but were quickly apprehended by sheriff’s deputies, according to police.
Among the three weapons recovered by police at the crash scene was a SWD M-11/9mm (a machine gun) with an extended clip that held 33 shells in the clip and one in the chamber. The other weapons were a Glock 37 .45 caliber and Taurus PT.40 caliber.
Both Tucker and Rivers were transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries and were taken to the Jerome Combs Detention Center after their release from care.
Two sheriff’s deputies involved in the crash were transported and treated at a local hospital for injuries. They have both since been released, according to the sheriff’s release.
“It is extremely disheartening to witness a growing trend in our communities where felons with lengthy criminal histories continue to reign terror on our neighborhoods with limited accountability,” said Sheriff Mike Downey.
“I am grateful that the injuries sustained by our deputies were not more serious. I also sincerely thank all of the police agencies involved for all of their efforts in bringing these two dangerous individuals to justice.”
In court
Both men were in Kankakee County court Friday afternoon for bond hearings.
Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott agreed with Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe’s bond recommendation of $4 million for each.
Elliott said both men were an extreme danger to the community.
Tucker is charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking, aggravated unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and resisting a peace officer.
Rivers is charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, unlawful possession of a weapon by a street gang member and resisting a peace officer.
Rivers was also charged on a Kankakee County warrant for a shooting that occurred at Northfield Square mall on April 4, 2021.
Bourbonnais Deputy Police Chief Dave Anderson was also thankful for the aid from other agencies.
“We want to thank our surrounding police agencies for assisting the Bourbonnais Police Department in apprehending these two suspects and keeping our communities safe,” he said.
