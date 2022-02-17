Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois... Kankakee River near Wilmington affecting Will, Kankakee and Grundy Counties. For the Kankakee River...including Wilmington...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may cause changes to these river forecasts. A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. An ice jam is affecting water levels in this area. River forecasts during ice jams are less certain due to many complicated factors. Significant river ice cover can cause large water level fluctuations and flooding with little advanced notice. River ice may also cause gauge observations to be inaccurate. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected by tomorrow morning. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... ...FLASH FLOOD WARNING ALSO IN EFFECT FOR PORTION OF THE AREA... * WHAT...Minor flooding in the vicinity of the river gauge. More significant flooding is expected downstream of the earlier ice jam previously in place near I-55. * WHERE...Kankakee River from confluence with Iroquois River downstream to confluence with the Illinois River, including the Wilmington gauge. More significant flooding is expected downstream of a now broken up ice jam. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 4:45 PM CST Thursday the stage was 6.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise slightly through the weekend, except near and downstream of I-55 where water levels are receding from a previous ice jam. - Flood stage is 6.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&