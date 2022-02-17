KANKAKEE — The shooting death of a 15-year-old Kankakee resident early Thursday morning in the 300 block of South Harrison Avenue is related to reports of shots fired in the 600 block of North Evergreen Avenue, Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater said.
Kankakee police and the Kankakee County Coroner’s Office are investigating the death of Tremaine Wilson as a homicide — the first in Kankakee County this year.
The shooting occurred an hour after Kankakee police investigated a report of shots fired at a North Evergreen Avenue home, Passwater said.
“We know that the several shots fired calls reported at a residence in the 600 block of North Evergreen Avenue and the shooting that occurred last night on South Harrison Avenue are related,” Passwater said. “Individual(s) who reside at, or hang out at these two residences are being targeted.”
Station Street shooting
At approximately 2:39 a.m. today, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of East Station Street in reference to a report of shots fired, according to a release from the Kankakee Police Department.
Upon arrival, dispatch advised there was a gunshot victim inside a residence in the 300 block of South Harrison Avenue, police said.
Officers located Wilson, who was unresponsive and was transported to AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, where he died a short time later, the release said. Kankakee police investigators are currently working on interviewing family members and attempting to locate witnesses, according to the release.
Evergreen shots fired
At 1:44 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 600 block of North Evergreen Avenue in reference to shots fired, according to police.
Officers were unable to locate a scene or new damage to a house due to numerous bullet holes in the home from previous shootings, according to a police report.
A short time later, the homeowner arrived and confirmed there were two new bullet holes in the front door, the report said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Kankakee detectives at 815-933-0426 or Crime Stoppers at 815-932-7463.
