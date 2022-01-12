BOURBONNAIS — Two teens were arrested by Kankakee County Sheriff’s Police after the stolen vehicle they were in crashed Monday afternoon on Armour Road in Bourbonnais Township.
According to Kankakee County Sheriff’s Police, there were five occupants in the vehicle when it crashed.
A 16-year-old male was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, fleeing and eluding, obstructing identification and he had two outstanding Kankakee County warrants in addition to traffic offenses.
An 18-year-old passenger was charged with criminal trespassing and has since bonded out, according to police.
The other three occupants of the vehicle were not charged.
There was a brief chase that was terminated by sheriff’s police at Shabbona Elementary and Shepard Middle schools. A short time later, the driver crashed the vehicle along Armour Road near the Canadian National Railroad overpass, police said.
