BOURBONNAIS — Trustees adopted an ordinance that sets a bond limit of $21.5 million for the proposed Bourbonnais community campus plan during Monday’s regular meeting.
The proposed project will convert the land behind the Municipal Center in the 700 block of Main Street NW into a public gathering place that can be used year-round.
With an estimated construction cost of $20 million, the campus will have a stage, splash pad and community restrooms. The project, which will also see updates to the children’s safety town, is set to begin later this year.
This is the first step in a process that will end with the village adopting a second ordinance issuing the bonds for sale.
The village works with Bernardi Securities when it is issuing municipal bonds to finance a project.
At the March 24 board meeting, a Bernardi Securities official said the hope is to have everything wrapped up by late June.
ILLINOIS Route 102 PROJECT
Trustees also approved two resolutions regarding the Illinois Route 102 construction project set to start later this year.
The Illinois Department of Transportation said the project will cover 8.1 miles of Illinois Route 102 from the Will County line to U.S. Route 45/52 in Bourbonnais.
According to one of the resolutions, IDOT estimates the project will cost $5.6 million. Bids will be let at a later date, according to Bourbonnais Assistant Administrator Laurie Cyr.
The federal government funds 80% of the project and the state funds 20%. Bourbonnais’ share of the project is $152,000.
Work will include milling and resurfacing of the existing pavement, pavement markings, traffic signal modernization and curb ramp and crosswalk improvements to meet requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
