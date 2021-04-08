Republic Services
BOURBONNAIS — Village trustees adopted a seven-year contract extension with Republic Services Monday to provide waste, recycling and yard waste pickup for the village.

The current contract with Republic Services expired March 31, with the company currently providing service to 5,127 homes in the village.

The current flat monthly rate of $26 charged residents by the village remains in effect until the village concludes billing in September.

Beginning Oct. 1, residents will be charged a monthly rate of $25.71 billed directly by Republic when it takes over billing, collections, bad debt and all costs associated with billing from the village for its residential refuse services. The company will start billing customers quarterly at that time.

There will be an annual 4 percent increase for the final six years of the contract.

