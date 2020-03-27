Daily Journal staff report
The Diocese of Joliet announced earlier this week that it was implementing a temporary reduction in compensation and hours for diocesan and parish employees. However, that cutback does not include teachers.
Teachers at all parish schools are under contract and still working electronically with students, so they are not affected by the pay reduction, according to the Diocese.
The Diocese went to a reduction in compensation and hours to avoid laying off any employees.
In addition, the only Catholic high schools in the Diocese of Joliet operated by the church are Immaculate Conception in Elmhurst and Bishop McNamara in Kankakee. The others are either run privately or by religious orders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!