KANKAKEE — For the second time since his arrest in January, Darius D. Sullivan told Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott he hasn’t been able to hire an attorney.
The patience of the Kankakee County state’s attorney is growing short as a result.
Sullivan, 25, of Bourbonnais, faces charges that he shot and killed Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and wounded Officer Tyler Bailey on Dec. 29 at a Bradley hotel.
Sullivan was back in court Friday via closed circuit TV before Bradshaw-Elliott in what was to be an arraignment hearing.
“I’m still trying to hire an attorney,” Sullivan replied when Bradshaw-Elliott asked him if was able to hire an attorney.
“My family is looking into this.”
Bradshaw-Elliott said Sullivan could hire an attorney, represent himself or have the public defender appointed for his next court date of June 9.
Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe was adamant in his response to another delay.
“It is now four months. He was arrested in January, and he is still telling you, your honor, he has been unable to hire a lawyer,” Rowe said.
“You gave him two chances to hire a lawyer. I think you should appoint a public defender.”
Sullivan disagreed.
“I don’t want a public defender,” he said. “I have rights.”
Sullivan and his girlfriend, Xandria Harris, 26, of Bradley, were both indicted by a Kankakee County grand jury on Jan. 21. They are both charged with first-degree murder in Rittmanic’s death and attempted murder in the shooting of Bailey on Dec. 29.
After Sullivan’s March court appearance, Rowe explained that usually defendants are arraigned at the first court date following indictment.
“A defendant is entitled to an attorney of his choosing, or appointment of a public defender if they cannot afford a private attorney,” Rowe said at that time. “Courts usually will provide a defendant with time to retain an attorney, but at some point may appoint one so that the case can progress.”
Rowe told Bradshaw-Elliott the delay is causing issues with the investigation.
He explained that Harris’ attorney (Cierra Norris) has agreed to prosecutors using some of her DNA for testing.
“Everything is being held up because Mr. Sullivan has not been arraigned,” Rowe argued.
Bradshaw-Elliott explained to Sullivan he needs to have an answer on how he is going to proceed at his June 9 court date.
“We will bring you over and, at that time, I will explain to you that you can represent yourself, hire an attorney or ask for the public defender to represent you,” Bradshaw-Elliott said.
“You have had four months and you can’t even give the name of an attorney who might represent you. This case needs to start moving forward.”
