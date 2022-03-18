KANKAKEE — A fight involving multiple students at Kankakee High School around noon on Wednesday was dispersed after a school resource officer used mace to deter a student who had punched a security guard in the face.
Kankakee School District 111 superintendent Genevra Walters said that four students reported being hit by the mace and were treated after the incident, including one taken for treatment in an ambulance.
A parent called the school after the incident to report her two daughters were affected by the mace as well.
Four students were physically fighting, but several others had gathered to watch the fight, Walters said.
“One of the kids was so upset that he was out of control and he was just swinging all over the place, which was causing more chaos, because he was hitting kids who weren’t involved but were just watching,” she explained.
A 15-year-old male student punched a security guard who was trying to break up the fight, according to a Kankakee Police Department report.
The school resource officer sprayed this student with mace (OC spray), causing all parties to disperse, the report states.
The fight happened while the school resource officer was escorting a 17-year-old female student to an administrator’s office after she had threatened to fight people in the cafeteria, according to the report.
While on the way to the office, the student’s 15-year-old brother approached and began throwing punches at two other male students.
Then, another student joined in and began battering those two students, according to the report.
The 15-year-old male student ignored multiple commands to stop fighting and punched the security guard in the face before the school resource officer deployed mace on him, the report states.
The student was provided treatment on scene but refused further medical treatment, according to the report.
Principal Vernita Sims said that a meeting was held during lunch on Thursday to reset expectations with students.
“After the police department reviews the ‘use of force’ report, if additional training is required for the resource officer, then they will provide the training,” Sims said in an email.
Sims also said that Willie Smith, the district’s director of security, spoke to the officer “to advise him that mace would not be used in a school setting.”
Walters added that the district has a new director of student support services, Robert Lopez, who is a former police officer for the Los Angeles Police Department.
“Dr. Lopez will be asked to work with high school administration and assess the high school security/safety plan and we will make the necessary adjustments,” Walters said.
